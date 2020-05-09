Good morning, Red River Valley!
With surface high pressure sinking over the region this morning, we're going to see sun, sun and more sun this weekend. Today will be sunny with a high near 67. The low tonight will get to 47 under clear skies. Sunday also will be sunny but a few degrees warmer, up to 73 degrees. Sunday night also will be a tad warmer with a low of 51.
Monday is shaping up to offer more of the same, a mostly sunny day with a high near 72.
Our next batch of inclement weather could being Monday night. There's a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 55.
Rain chances look strongest on Tuesday as they climb to around 40%. Of course, we'll know more as the day draws near.
Enjoy this gorgeous weekend, and stay healthy!
