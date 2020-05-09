Good morning, Red River Valley! 

With surface high pressure sinking over the region this morning, we're going to see sun, sun and more sun this weekend. Today will be sunny with a high near 67. The low tonight will get to 47 under clear skies. Sunday also will be sunny but a few degrees warmer, up to 73 degrees. Sunday night also will be a tad warmer with a low of 51.

Monday is shaping up to offer more of the same, a mostly sunny day with a high near 72. 

Our next batch of inclement weather could being Monday night. There's a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Otherwise, the night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 55.  

Rain chances look strongest on Tuesday as they climb to around 40%. Of course, we'll know more as the day draws near.

Enjoy this gorgeous weekend, and stay healthy!

The early week outlook will be seasonably warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Tuesday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s to the mid 80s with lows generally in the 60s.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

