Paris, Texas, has a lot to offer.
A beautiful climate provides mellow winters and warm summers.
Vistas offer green, with meadows and woods and lakes and a wealth of activities for every member of the family, along with visiting family and friends.
Iconic and fun attractions entice others to travel here for pictures at the Eiffel Tower, Culbertson Fountain, along with not-as-well-known treasures such as John Chisum’s final resting place, the Lamar County Historical Museum among the many rich history sites or the spot where Davy Crockett is said to have rested one afternoon.
Trail de Paris offers a paved and tree-canopied path for walking or bicycles along with Barber Hills Trail bicycle path around Pat Mayse Lake for those looking for a more invigorating ride. And the community is getting ready to build a new attraction, the Paris Pump Track.
All of these were brought to fruition and maintained by the city, the county and a host of volunteers. Taxes gathered by items bought through a wide variety of local businesses, restaurants and services within this community make it possible for these attractions to exist.
Paris is your home, the place you chose to make your own for yourself and your family.
Keep it strong and lively.
Rediscover the rich abundance Paris and Lamar County have to offer.
Shop Paris every chance you get. Be part of the prosperity of this town, your home. Paris is strong, make it more robust by utilizing the shops and services provided here.
Local economic activity is a vital part of your community. Owners and employees are your neighbors, friends and family. By using them, you keep money flowing through the community, adding to its base and providing a brighter future for everyone.
It all happens because you chose to discover what is right here and decided to spend your hard-earned dollars in your hometown.
It boils down to, if you support each other, you maintain the local economy. Paris is a beautiful place to live. To keep it a vibrant community, it needs to be buttressed by a strong, loyal customer base. Especially now during the coronavirus pandemic as services become limited and residents are ordered to remain at home.
But it’s really pretty easy to do. Think Paris first, search locally for the items and services you need or want and, remember, if it’s a little more expensive, you will likely eat up that extra “savings” and time by driving to another place to buy what you are looking for. Many times, that washes out in the end, at which point, it does your community more good to choose the local resource.
You also have the ability to easily view and discuss features and specifics about the items and services with knowledgeable and trusted vendors.
Remember, these business owners are your neighbors. Help them keep their livelihood flourishing and steadily growing, because they, too, have employees depending on them, and the money you spend here, circulates many times within this community. Your choice to buy here has a ripple effect far beyond the items or service you purchased and adds to a closer-knit and friendly Paris.
Relan Walker
