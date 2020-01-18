Richard Gerald “Jerry” Burdine, 83, of Sylvan, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Marvin Weir officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to Fort Davis, Texas, to Hugh and Jessie Crawford Burdine. Jerry graduated from Blossom High School in 1954, where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, June Easton Burdine.
Jerry enlisted and served two years in the United States Air Force. He was one of the original hires at Campbell Soup in 1964, where he worked as an electrical engineer until his retirement in 1999. During the 1980s he was also an instructor at Paris Junior College teaching electrical engineering classes.
Jerry was a craftsman and enjoyed spending hours in his shop building things for his kids and grandkids.
Jerry was baptized into Christ on June 30, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Hugh and Jesse Burdine; and two infant siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, June Easton Burdine; three children, Keith Burdine and wife, Saundra, of Paris, Tonya Parsons and husband, Mark, of Rowlett, and Karen Sparks and husband, Wade, of Paris; grandchildren, Jordan Burdine, Haley Parsons Mayhall and husband, Drew, Zachery Horton, Ty Parsons, Ashley Burdine, Savana Sparks and Cade Sparks; great-grandchild, McKinley Mayhall; a brother, Billy Burdine and wife Shirley; and a sister, Gladys Maullenax Speyer; along with many other relatives and friends.
Casket bearers will be Cade Sparks, Zach Horton, Ty Parsons, Dillon Ashton, Boone Privette and Mark Parsons. Drew Mayhall will serve as an honorary bearer.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
