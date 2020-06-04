CLARKSVILLE — Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Red River County Sheriff’s Office deputies will get new uniforms that are more appropriate for hotter weather.
According to a Facebook post by the department, the new uniforms will debut Sunday with the same patches.
For the money donated, the sheriff’s office was able to purchase not only the uniforms, but new brass for the collars, epaulets and the department is looking at new cowboy hats for deputies.
