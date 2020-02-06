The Career and Technical Education Department at North Lamar High School will host a come and go Showcase Night from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Students, parents and community members are invited to see how CTE provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and to become lifelong learners.
"Our CTE students and instructors at North Lamar do amazing things each and every week,” CTE Director Wes Brown said. “We want parents, businesses, and the community to share in the great things happening with our CTE Department.”
During the evening, students will demonstrate skills in woodworking, 3-D printing, AutoCAD, drafting, auto tech, welding, robotics, cooking, horticulture and greenhouse care, nursing skills, small and large animal care, floral design, photography, graphic design and accounting to name a few. Meet instructors, tour the facilities and explore the CTE programs North Lamar High School has to offer.
“We hope that middle school and high school students will use this as an opportunity to check out our programs and think about their future," Brown said.
For information, contact the North Lamar High School CTE Department at 903-669-0115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.