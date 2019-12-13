The pastor, officers and members of Bethlehem Baptist Church - The House of Bread, 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham, will honor the dedicated men and women of the police and fire departments across Fannin County with a day of thanks tomorrow.
“We will prepare a hot lunch on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” said Tim La Vergne II, church administrator | marketing coordinator. “During this time period, on duty and off duty officers, dispatchers and firefighters/paramedics can stop by sit down and eat or pick up to go a well-balanced hot meal. This is our opportunity to serve you and say thanks for the tremendous job you do as community servants. We look forward to this opportunity to fellowship and show our appreciation.”
The Rev. Stuart P. Courtney is senior pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church - The House of Bread.
