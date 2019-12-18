DEC. 17 to DEC. 18
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:11 to 11:25 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
9:12 to 9:38 a.m., 110 GWH/PHA.
8:22 to 10:05 a.m., 3410 Summerhill Drive.
11:49 a.m. to 12:07 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:50 a.m., to 12:24 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
1:04 to 1:10 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
1:51 to2:06 p.m., 3410 N. Main St.
2:20 to 2:24 p.m., 1001 E. Austin St.
3:57 to 4:17 p.m., 317 41st St. NE.
5:27 to 6:11 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
7:32 to 7:38 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
7:20 to 7:37 p.m., 11000 Highway 271 S.
Haz-Mat Incident
3:36 to 4 p.m., 925 E. Booth St.
Public Service
2:24 to 2:39 p.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
4:48 to 5:06 p.m., 355 31st St. SW.
