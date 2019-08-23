North Lamar’s FFA is a recipient of a $500 check from Liberty National Bank that the bank received through a matching grant from the Texas Bankers Foundation. The new initiative recognizes community banks who support local 4-H and FFA chapters by enabling members of the Texas Bankers Association to apply for $250 grants when they give a financial literacy presentation to a local 4-H or FFA chapter.
Courtney Wiles and Jana Copeland from Liberty National Bank gave a financial presentation to the North Lamar FFA officers at the beginning of August. Topics included budgeting, recordkeeping and accounting, understanding loans or lines of credit, and managing scholarship money and paying for college.
“The best way to honor our proud past is to ensure a promising future,” said TBA President and CEO Chris Furlow. By investing in community banking and young agriculture programs, the hope is to yield a healthy agriculture community in Texas.
“Texas bankers care for their communities and have long supported local 4-H and FFA clubs because these great organizations support the development of solid life skills, good citizenship and leadership for young people. But they are also great vehicles for financial literacy,” said Furlow. The Foundation hopes to refine and expand the matching grant program in the years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.