Linda Carroll Freelen, 75, of Campbell, formerly, of Blossom, died at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. David Dumas officiating. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery in Fannin County. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Linda was born on Feb. 16, 1944, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Paul Edward and Esta Lee Edwards Moss.
She had worked as a clerk in convenience stores in the area retiring from Food Fast Stores. Mrs. Freelen married Newt H. Freelen on June 18, 1966, in Oklahoma. He died Dec. 22, 2009. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include two children, Sandra Butler Sales, of Bonham, and Daryl Freelen and wife, Beth, of Campbell; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Moss, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, and John Moss, of Bonham; and one sister, Donna Hardy and husband, Lee, of Denison.
Besides her husband, Mrs. Freelen was preceded in death by four children, Billy Butler, Ronnie Butler, Kenneth Butler and Pam Phelps.
Pallbearers will be Tim Lair, Chris Lair, Matthew Butler, Jake Phelps, Jacob Vasquez, Bradley Coldiron, Daryl Boyd, Paul Spencer and Bryan Williams.
Online condolences may be made to the Freelen family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
