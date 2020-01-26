Constance ‘Joan’ Shelton Robinson, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Joan was born on Jan. 11, 1931, to Denver and Edith Hilley in Dallas, Texas.
She graduated high school a year early and attended college at North Texas State where she met and married Glenn Chambers. They had three children, Cynthia, Deborah and Christopher. They lived in various places in Texas and Colorado where she worked in the church and in the banking industry.
After divorcing, Joan moved back to Texas to be closer to her family. Paris was her chosen home. She raised Chris there while working at Stone Title Company. She met and married Eugene Shelton. After Gene’s passing, she met and married John Robinson. During retirement, she enjoyed her many gardens and antiquing. She will forever be remembered for her love of gardening and the beauty of her gardens.
Joan is predeceased by her parents; husbands; and daughter, Cynthia.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Dieter); son, Christopher and his children, Chris II, Curtis and Rhiannon; and Cynthia’s children, Donovan, Jason, Robin and Shiloh; her sisters, Diane Thibodeaux and Valorie (John) Adams; and many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and greatnephews and greatnieces.
The family would like to thank Tricia and David Washington and Robin and John Grimley for all they did for Mother. They stepped in as Mother’s caretakers for many years. It was Mother’s wish to remain in her home in Paris as long as possible, and without them, she would not have been able to do so. They have become family members to us and we love and cherish them dearly.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Jan. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall.
