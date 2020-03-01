Good March morning, Red River Valley!
It looks like we might be starting the month off with some patch drizzle before noon. Clouds rolled in overnight on southern winds, and the skies will remain cloudy today as the high gets near 69. It will be breezy today with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.
The drizzle may dry up as a dryline surges east across the region today. Although there will be plenty of instability in the atmosphere, the National Weather Service says there will also be a strong cap. Showers and thunderstorms will likely remain east of the area.
"These 'conditional' thunderstorm days rarely produce much if anything at all, but given the strong instability and modest wind shear that will be present, we will leave the window open just a crack for that low-end potential for an isolated thunderstorm," NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin wrote in forecast discussion.
Tonight may have some patchy drizzle after midnight. It'll be mostly cloudy, which will help keep some of that daytime heat. The low should fall only to about 60 degrees as gusty winds continue from the south at about 15 mph.
Monday's rain chances fell a bit to 30% in the latest forecast. Expect a mostly cloudy, 72-degree start to the work week.
It's March, and it's Sunday. Make the best of it.
