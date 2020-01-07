Good morning, Red River Valley!
Pleasant weather conditions will continue today and even tomorrow before storm systems start passing through, including one Friday that has the potential to be severe.
A reinforcing cool front swept through the region yesterday, and while that won't make it noticeably colder, it did keep steady northwest winds rolling in as high pressure began to build, according to the National Weather Service. Winds fell off overnight, but the overnight low still put us at near freezing to begin the first day back to school.
Today will be sunny and clear with a high near 59. Northwest winds will give way to southern winds during the late afternoon, keeping the overnight low a few degrees higher at 36. That will lead into a sunny Wednesday with a high near 60.
Wednesday night is when we'll start to see things take a turn to the wet side. There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. The night will be mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer with a low around 49. It'll be gusty with sustained wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Rain chances remain high Thursday at 70%. Otherwise the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 66. Gusty winds from the south also will continue through the day and into the evening as rain and storm chances fall to about 50% and the low falls slightly to 59.
That will be the set up into a Friday showdown with a potential severe storm. Five days out from the event, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was forecasting a 30% probability of severe weather from Paris to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Forecast models are predicting afternoon to early evening storms Friday with damaging winds being the primary threat. The National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth predicts a better potential for severe storms east of the area, closer to the Ark-La-Tex line where deeper moisture and better instability is expected. Storms are expected to exit the area Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Always be prepared for bad weather, but first, enjoy the good. Have a great Tuesday!
