Paris Economic Development Co. officials are tight lipped with regards to a closed-door meeting Tuesday with executive director Michael Paris.
The executive session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of economic development offices in the Santa Fe Depot, 1125 Bonham St. The board is to “deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee,” according to the meeting’s sole agenda item.
As required by state law, the posting is specific about the subject of the closed meeting and lists “executive director” as the subject of discussion. Directors could take action when reconvening into open session, according to the agenda posting.
Attempts to reach both Paris and board chairman Timothy Hernandez were unsuccessful.
