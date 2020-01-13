Wilma Joyce Cates, 76, of Cooper, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Delta Funeral Home Chapel. Pastors Donnie Powers and Bryce Jester will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Serving as pallbearers are Mark Landers, Alan Harris, Marc Moody, David Moody, Bear Wilkins, Gary Thompson, Mark Brantley and Chuck Limbaugh.
Joyce was born in Cooper, Texas on July 8, 1943, to Lloyd and Laura “Quisenberry” Carter. They have preceded her in death as well as her husband, E.J.; son, Eric J. Cates; sisters, Barbara Jones and Deanna Landers; and brother-in-law, Glenn Landers.
Joyce married E.J. Cates on Dec. 14, 1962. She retired after 23 years working at The Delta Bank in Cooper. She was a member of the Crimson River Cowboy Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurel Janeen Gibson and husband, Mike, of Cooper; two grandchildren, Justin Gibson and Jacie Reger and husband, Trevor, of Cooper; two great-grandchildren, Rayni Cate Reger and Ryleigh Jade Reger, also of Cooper.
Online condolences may be made at deltafuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Delta Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.