Deport City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss its new tax rate, an incoming Dollar General and property cleanup.
The City Council will also hear an update from the mayor on his work with tax attorneys, discuss a mobile home ordinance and discuss a city 911 agreement.
Per a new schedule, the council meets the second Monday of the month at 143 Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.