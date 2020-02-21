Linda Sue Archer, 69, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1950, in Paris, to Fred and Dovie Evans Cole.
Linda graduated from Cunningham High School. She was a member of Springlake Baptist Church in Paris and Life Tabernacle Church in Cunningham. She was Postmaster in Cunningham for 12 years. Linda was active in Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary in Paris and also at the Texas state level.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, JoAnn; and her first husband, Ricky Anderson in 2011.
Survivors include husband, Tommy; children, Rusty Anderson (Tori), of Blossom, Wendy Ordorica (Carlos), of Cunningham, Tonya Wheeler (Tim Derby), of Arvada, Colorado and Tammy Anderson (Bill), of Parker, Colorado; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat and James “Jim” West, of Roxton, Fred and Cathy Cole, of Paris; and many friends across the U.S.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Life Tabernacle Church in Cunningham, with Bro. Guille Seigler officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to service. Wood Funeral Home in Deport is in charge of arrangements.
Named to serve as pallbearers are, Marty Anderson, Cord Ordorica, Coy Cole, Ronnie Archer, Gary Archer and Cody West.
Contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.