April 23 to April 24
Paris Police Department
Jeffrey Wayne Haley, 52: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Trinity Davon McGee, 28: Motion to revoke/assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Timothy William Willhite, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, less than 20 AU, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Constable Precinct 5
Lamar Anton Bowens, 35: Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.
