Paris Police
Buy Now

April 23 to April 24

Paris Police Department

Jeffrey Wayne Haley, 52: Criminal trespass.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Trinity Davon McGee, 28: Motion to revoke/assault family/household member with previous conviction.

Timothy William Willhite, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, less than 20 AU, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Constable Precinct 5

Lamar Anton Bowens, 35: Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.