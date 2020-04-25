Life during the coronavirus pandemic is marked by government calls to stay home, to limit how many people per household venture into essential businesses for things like food and to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people. Many Texans have no job to go to, and those who do have altered schedules or may be working from home. People have reported missing their daily routine or missing large events like livestock shows. Others are missing nights at the movie theater, date nights at restaurants and window shopping. What do you miss most about pre-coronavirus life?

You voted: