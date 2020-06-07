Amid a sea of black, white and beige cars, Sheila Evans and her friend Jennifer sat atop a van adorned with colorful signs in camping chairs, waiting for the arrival of Evans’ granddaughter Willow.
Unable to enter Paris Regional Medical Center because of visitor restrictions due to Covid-19, Evans wanted to support her daughter, Kelsey, in any way possible after she went into labor early Friday morning.
“Because of the coronavirus, (PRMC doesn’t) let anybody up there, and since I can’t be up there I wanted to represent,” Evans said.
Until recently, Evans worked as an emergency room nurse at PRMC helping patients who came in with Covid-19. But after weighing the risks, she quit her job and temporarily quarantined so she could help her daughter Kelsey and make sure she didn’t pass the virus along to her or Kelsey’s other child, Elijah.
“I quit my job in the ER… (Because) we were taking care of Covid patients daily. And I just couldn’t risk walking out of that ER and taking a risk of infecting my grandbaby or daughter or any other family members,” Evans said.
Standing in her van with the sun streaming through the skylight, Evans couldn’t stop smiling.
“I’m amazingly excited. It was scary because she got put on bed rest and she had trouble with the last one,” Evans said. “But I just got the text message and (Willow’s) here and she’s healthy.”
Willow came into the world early Friday morning healthy and happy at 11 pounds and 6 ounces. As a proud grandmother, Evans said she can’t wait to meet her newest grandchild.
“I’m just going to hold her and love her,” she said.
Evans said she’ll be taking time to help Kelsey with her new arrival, whether that means babysitting, changing diapers, or anything in between. And she’ll be busy. Her cousin and niece both delivered earlier this week.
