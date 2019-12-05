Paris police dispatched to a theft call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday arrested Christopher Don Thompson, 27, of Paris, for drug possession.
Officers said they found Thompson in a vehicle in a parking lot with Heather Jones Boyett, 40, of Paris, and they smelled what they believed was marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the officers finding suspected marijuana and methamphetamine, police said.
Thompson had given the officers a false date of birth and was later found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant out of Arkansas, police said. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the parole violation, and failure to identify as a fugitive.
Boyett was arrested and charged with theft of property of less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions and possession of a controlled substance. A third person was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
All three were taken to the Lamar County Jail. Thompson and Boyett remained in the county jail without set bonds, online records showed this morning.
Police report parole violation arrest
Paris police who saw 41-year-old Marshall Allen Fox of Paris riding a bicycle in the 100 block of 25th Street NE at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday said they knew Fox had felony warrants for his arrest. Fox was stopped and placed under arrest.
The warrants were a parole violation warrant and a Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Fox was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police seek assault suspect
At 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police were called to a reported assault in the 1500 block of Clarksville Street, where they were told a black woman entered the store angrily yelling profanities. An assistant manager asked her to leave the premises and she hit the assistant manager with a water bottle and a metal spray can, police were told.
An altercation ensued and several displays were knocked over. The women then allegedly produced a silver knife before running out the front door. Another employee was standing just inside the doors and the woman assaulted that employee before exiting the store, police said they were told. The woman left in a red Chevrolet Impala.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested six people Wednesday.
