Good morning, Red River Valley!
As we are waking up this morning, it's cold but it's not as cold as it has been. The pre-sunrise temperature in Paris was 38 degrees, although wind chill made it feel more like 33. That's still above freezing, so we'll take it.
Today will warm up again, more so than yesterday, to a high of about 53. It'll be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then we'll have a gradual clearing. As winds transition to come from the north, we'll see the overnight low drop to around 29 under clear skies.
Although tonight's low will again drop below freezing, Friday's sunny skies will warm us up further to about 56 as those north winds die down. Friday night should be clear with the low falling to about 33. Saturday is looking like a good repeat of Friday, and so is Sunday, although Sunday also carries a 20% chance for rain.
Let's have the best Thursday ever!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.