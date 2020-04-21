Good morning, Red River Valley!
If today's forecast holds up, we're in store for a beautiful Tuesday. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny, 79-degree day with an east breeze.
All that will change as we get into the overnight and into Wednesday, during which strong to severe storms are possible. There's a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly between 1 and 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63. Winds from the east southeast will blow around 10 mph.
Then we get into an active Wednesday atmosphere. The chance for storms ramps up to 80% for the 73-degree day. Winds from the south southeast will pump the atmosphere full of moisture as a Pacific cold front overtakes a dry line to region's west. Storms are expected to spread east fairly rapidly, with the primary concern being large hail. Damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out, the National Weather Service says.
With surface heating and improved instability in the afternoon, storms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage. It is possible that the morning storms will hinder the afternoon storms, but models are showing sufficient instability to kick off that second round, which also includes threats of hail and damaging winds. The potential for a tornado exists as well.
"Being that we are still 36+ hours away from the Wednesday evening period, enough uncertainty still exists that changes in specifics regarding timing and each individual severe threat can be expected between now and then," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.
Wednesday night will carry a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, which are expected to dry up after 1 a.m.
In the wake of those storms will be a sunny Thursday with a high near 77.
Enjoy your Tuesday, prepare for Wednesday and stay healthy!
