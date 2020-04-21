Tuesday Forecast.jpg
Thunderestorm chances will be increasing starting this afternoon mainly across the Hill Country. Can't rule out an isolated storm or two in the yellow shaded area. Tonight, thunderstorm chances will increase mainly north of the Red River, but a storm or two will be possible north of I-20.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

If today's forecast holds up, we're in store for a beautiful Tuesday. The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly sunny, 79-degree day with an east breeze.

All that will change as we get into the overnight and into Wednesday, during which strong to severe storms are possible. There's a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly between 1 and 4 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63. Winds from the east southeast will blow around 10 mph.

Then we get into an active Wednesday atmosphere. The chance for storms ramps up to 80% for the 73-degree day. Winds from the south southeast will pump the atmosphere full of moisture as a Pacific cold front overtakes a dry line to region's west. Storms are expected to spread east fairly rapidly, with the primary concern being large hail. Damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out, the National Weather Service says.

With surface heating and improved instability in the afternoon, storms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage. It is possible that the morning storms will hinder the afternoon storms, but models are showing sufficient instability to kick off that second round, which also includes threats of hail and damaging winds. The potential for a tornado exists as well. 

"Being that we are still 36+ hours away from the Wednesday evening period, enough uncertainty still exists that changes in specifics regarding timing and each individual severe threat can be expected between now and then," the National Weather Service stated in forecast discussion.

Wednesday night will carry a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, which are expected to dry up after 1 a.m.

In the wake of those storms will be a sunny Thursday with a high near 77.

Enjoy your Tuesday, prepare for Wednesday and stay healthy!

Wednesday Storms.jpg
Showers and thunderstorms look like a good possibility on Wednesday as the next upper level system moves through the Plains. Morning storms will have a potential of producing large hail, with all modes of severe weather possible in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain in the stronger storms may also produce localized flooding. Precipitation will exit to the east around midnight followed by our next cold front.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.