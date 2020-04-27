Donna Beth West Cheyne, age 68, of Annona, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
Donna was born on Aug. 21, 1951, in Sulphur Springs, to Norris and Lola Clarkson West.
She was a graduate of Sulphur Bluff High School.
On Jan. 25, 1974, she married Ronnie Bruce Cheyne. Donna was a devoted wife and mother. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Her role as a mother is what she said defined her.
Donna also enjoyed being involved in the community and giving of her time selflessly. Some of her greatest moments were the ones spent volunteering for the FFA, band, and various other Clarksville ISD clubs. She was a proud member of First Baptist Church of Annona. Donna loved her husband as well, and he never left her side throughout her very long journey battling cancer. Preceding her in death are her parents; and her younger sister, Sharon West.
There will be no formal visitation. Friends and family were welcome to come by Clarksville Funeral Home on Monday, April 27, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the register book. A private graveside service was at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Boxelder Cemetery, with the Rev. Deanie Lambert officiating. Burial was under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Cheyne, of Annona; her three children, Cody Cheyne, of Farmers Branch, Norrisa Williams and husband, Trey, of Avery and Ronni Gibbs and husband, Eric, of Bagwell; four grandchildren, Haddie and Lydia Williams, of Avery and Erica and Harrison Gibbs, of Bagwell; her sister, Deniece McCormick, of Grand Saline; her brother, Lewis West, of Sulphur Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the Cheyne family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.