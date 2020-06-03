Seven members of the North Lamar High School Class of 2020 were awarded scholarships by the Kiwanis Club of Paris on May 19.
Since the interruption of meetings due to Covid-19, Kiwanis members have been meeting weekly at their regular scheduled time using Zoom. The scholarship recipients were invited to join as they were able to during the meeting.
Senior and salutatorian of the class, Kaitlyn Conlin, received the Norman and Patsy Davis $1,000 scholarship. She will major in mathematics at the University of Texas in Austin.
Others receiving $800 scholarships included Brittany Harrison, who would like to further her studies in Christian counseling; Jaden Franklin, who will major in pre-med at the University of Texas in Austin; Katie Hodgkiss, who will major in dental hygiene at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma; Matthew Vukcevich, who will major in finance at Indiana University; Riley Cregg, who will major in in biology with a focus in pre-med studies at Austin College; and Symphony Hill (not pictured), who will major in nursing at Texas A&M Commerce with plans to enter into a nurse anesthetist program.
