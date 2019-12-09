Louise Wimberly Hagood

“Job well done, my good and faithful servant.”
April 10, 1920, to Dec. 6, 2019, 99 years and 8 months.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec.13 at Central Presbyterian Church, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. David Darrow and the Rev. Sharon Hagood Amstutz, of Johnson City, Tennessee, will perform the service. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home are in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be on Thursday evening at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Louise was born in Houston on April 10, 1920, to Josephine Bean and George Edward Wimberly.
She attended Houston public schools, graduating from Reagan High School in 1937. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas Woman’s University in 1941 and a Master of Arts from East Texas State University in 1966. While raising her three daughters, she taught American History at Paris High School, retiring in 1982 after 22 years.
Louise was very active in civic and charitable works, highlighted by serving as Texas Woman’s University Alumni Association president from 1990 to 1992. She was on the Lamar County Appraisal District Board for 10 years, serving as the only female member. She also served on the Historical Landmark Preservation Committee, the Airport Advisory Board, the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Lamar County Historical Commission.
Louise wrote three applications for state historical markers: one commemorating the 1916 Paris fire, one at Central Presbyterian Church, and one at the former Farmers and Merchants Compress property located at 1st St. SW and Hearn.
Other service work included representative to the Presbytery Synod and General Assembly, member of Cosmos, Green Thumb Garden Club, Round Table, Central Presbyterian Circle of Light, supporter of King’s Daughters, member of the committee that updated the City of Paris charter in 2007 and volunteer Treasurer of the Central Presbyterian Day School for 44 years, a role she continued until her death. She served as sponsor of the Paris High School Class of 1967 and the National Honor Society. She also donated the Verdin clock that stands on the Plaza in memory of her late husband. In 2014, she served as the Grand Marshal of the Paris Christmas Parade.
Louise is survived by her daughters, Susan Hagood White and husband, Col. Gerald L. White, of McKinney, Texas, Nancy Hagood Klein, of Dallas Texas and son-in-law, Col. Kenneth E. Kohls, of Paris, Texas; She is also survived by her six grandchildren, David White and wife, Shayla, of Mooresville, North Carolina, Gordon White and wife, Amy, of Bulverde, Texas, Jeff Radighieri and wife, Maureen, of Dallas, Texas, Greg Radighieri and wife, Brooks, of Sunnyvale, Texas, Mara Kohls and partner, Jim Perry, of Saltzburg, Pennsylvania, Amy Kohls Buehler and husband, Robert, of Dallas Texas; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Col. Thomas M. Hagood Jr.; and daughter, Barbara Hagood Kohls.
Pallbearers will be Richard Hunt, Tom Hunt, Maurice Thompson and her grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are, Tommy Haynes, Homer Thornton, Gene Stallings, Fred Lederer and Pat Bassano.
If desired, memorials may be made to Goodland Academy, the King’s Daughters or Central Presbyterian Day School.
