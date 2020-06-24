Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Grand Avenue at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday. Officers detained a man and woman, and it was reported that during an altercation, the man, identified as 35-year-old Isaac Junior Hearn, had choked the 27-year-old woman.
Hearn was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath. Hearn was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
