Good Friday morning, Red River Valley!
We've got a shot for rain - about 40% - today as atmospheric disturbances trigger scattered thunderstorms across Oklahoma heading south. With the high pressure system that plagued the region with at times excessive heat moving out of the area, temperatures will be cooler but it will certainly remain hot and muggy.
Today's high is forecast at 90 degrees, with winds from the east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. This evening will have the best chance for rain, between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. Otherwise expect tonight to be mostly cloudy with a low around 74.
Rain chances continue Saturday and Sunday, reaching a peak of 50% Sunday.
Fall is just around the corner. May the Texas electric grid hold out until then. Have a great Friday!
Otherwise, it will be another hot, muggy day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.