Lamar County Commissioners will host an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss a possible extension of two disaster declarations. Both declarations were declared explicitly for Lamar County.
The first is a disaster declaration regarding Covid-19 that is set to expire today. The second is a disaster declaration regarding two tornadoes that touched down in Lamar County on April 22.
If approved, both disaster declarations will expire on May 31.
The Meeting ID for the Zoom call is 842 6142 8246. The password is 005521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.