Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today will be a repeat of Saturday — a relatively comfortable high of about 91 with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 74.
Storm chances are ticking upward as Monday draws near. Most of the area has a 40% chance of seeing storms, though Red River County has a 50% chance. Severe weather is not expected, but storms that form may be capable of producing gusty downburst winds, meteorologists said.
Make Sunday count by having the best one yet!
