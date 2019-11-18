The Sulphur River Basin Authority board of directors meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson St., in Mount Pleasant.
In addition to taking public comment, the board is to review its investment policy and financial statement as well as receive a report from the Riverbend Water Resources District in Texarkana, which includes Avery and Annona and other Bowie County municipalities.
Committee reports on the Clean Rivers Program and Region C and Region D water planning groups also are agenda items.
Paris veterinarian Wally Kraft serves as vice president of the group, and Brad Drake of Paris is a board member.
