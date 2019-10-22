OCT. 21 to OCT. 22
Paris Police Department
Tyjhaun Zendrell King, 17: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Laura Gaye Bright: 57: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $20 to $500 by check.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: Bail jumping and failure to appear, judgment nisi/criminal trespass, bond surrender/violation of protective order, two or more times within 12 months, habitual offender.
Reno Police Department
Justin Lynn Peek, 34: Failure to appear/criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Department of Public Safety
Chloe Madesyn Harkins, 19: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
