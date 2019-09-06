Paris Regional Medical Center in partnership with Heritage House of Paris and the Ark-Tex Region Area Agency on Aging, continues its series of Lunch and Learn events at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church in Paris.
Guest speakers at this event are Angela Glass and Jenny Butler, benefits counselors with the Area Agency on Aging, who will present “Traditional Medicare versus Medicare Advantage Plans: What You need to Know Before You Sign Up.”
Admission is free, and a complimentary lunch for those 55 and older will be provided by Paris Regional Medical Center.
Glass and Butler will give an overview of how people can choose to receive traditional Medicare or an Advantage plan, with information in detail on when and how to review prescription drug coverage for 2020.
“We will explain why it’s important for all Medicare beneficiaries to review their plan during this time period, so they can make a decision on their medication coverage next year,” said Butler.
The speakers will explain savings programs and extra help programs and how they work to help with Medicare costs, provide assistance in applying for these programs and give an overview on My Medicare App for smartphones.
Handouts of the information discussed and contact information for Benefits Counseling staff will be available for reference and home study.
The Lunch and Learn will take place at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, in Paris, in the fellowship hall. Call 903-249-5266 for any questions related to this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.