Owen F. Luster passed away Sunday, June 28, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services will be conducted Monday, July 6, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. with pastor David Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home Sunday, July 5 from 2 to 5pm.
Owen was born in Paris, Texas, on Feb. 24, 1936, to Jothum and Mary Spears Luster. He served in the Army from Oct. 21, 1958, to Oct. 21, 1960, and then four years in the Army Reserve; he worked at Paris Coca Cola Co. from 1961 to 1990 and at Paris Junior College from 1990 to 2000. Owen was known as a kind and gentle man who enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, metal detecting, song writing and Hank Williams.
Owen was preceded in death by his parents, Jothum Dewey Luster and Mary Spears Luster; his brothers, Dewey Jr. Luster and George William Luster; and niece, Linda Sue McLean.
He is survived by his nieces, Emily Sundstrom and husband, Darrell, Nancy Jo Ames and husband, Alan, and Sandra Jean Bairrington and husband, Hollis; nephew, Mike Luster and sons, Owen and Arthur; cousin, Jack Anderson; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
