In what officials on-scene described as an “unusual” incident, two sheriff’s deputies from separate counties were involved in wrecks Thursday — just moments apart on the same stretch of highway.
Lamar County Deputy Redgie Daus was approaching the Lamar/Delta county line Thursday morning when 19-year-old Kaelyn Norris, of Cooper, came traveling north in the southbound lane. She hit the Sulphur Springs Bridge and then the guardrail, before she struck the transport officer and prisoner, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Mark Tackett said.
Norris was transported for non-life threatening injuries via Paris EMS. It is still unknown why she was driving into oncoming traffic, Tackett said.
Daus and the inmate were in stable condition, but they were also taken to PRMC for medical evaluation, Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said. They were treated and released that same day.
While responding to the wreck, Delta County deputy Jacob Skeen lost control of his truck and slid across the highway on the other side of the bridge. He struck the guard rail, and his vehicle rolled over onto its top before landing in the tree line, Tackett said. He was transported to the hospital via Delta County EMS for minor injuries. Many on-scene said he was lucky to walk away in stable condition.
Lamar and Delta County first responders all responded to the call, including Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, Lamar County Sheriff’s office and multiple area volunteer fire departments. Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Delta County EMS were also on scene.
