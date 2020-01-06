Paris Economic Development Corp. board of directors is to discuss and possibly approve a bid for the clean-up of roughly 250 acres of land owned by the corporation when the board meets Tuesday.
A closed-door meeting to discuss a possible incentive offer to J.Skinner Bakery also is an agenda item when the board meets at 4 p.m. in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Shawn Napier, former city engineer and now with EST Inc. — Comprehensive Engineering Services, 1500 Clarksville St., has reviewed the clean-up bids and will report to the board, according to an agenda memorandum by executive director Michael Paris.
Of the 250 acres involved, 150 acres is located in the recently obtained Gene Stallings Business Park on SW Loop 286 between Kimberly-Clark and Turner Industries. Another 64 acres is located in the Northwest Industrial Park inside NW Loop 286, and 23 acres is located northwest of the intersection of Campbell and 19th NW streets. Smaller acreage is located outside NW Loop 286 just north of the Northwest Industrial Park and inside NW Loop 286 south and west of the intersection with 34th NW Street.
