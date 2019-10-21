All are invited to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet highlighting the achievements of the county’s local business scene over the past year. The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Each year, the banquet’s speakers features talks about a specific theme, and this year’s theme is “Thoughts become things,” Chamber President Paul Allen said.
“We’ll review some of the biggest business successes in the county, like Campbell’s, Kimberly-Clark, Lake Crook and things like that,” Allen said. “All of these are great things we have going on that were once just ideas, and we want to highlight how work can pay off like that.”
The night will feature a look back on the past year, presentations made by speakers and annual awards. The chamber will name the small business of the year, the nonprofit of the year, the industry of the year and the ambassador of the year, Allen said.
Food will be catered by local restaurant Hole in the Wall.
Tickets are $40 per person, or $320 for a table of eight. People can purchase tickets at the door or ahead of time at the chamber, 8 W. Plaza.
“It’s a great time where we celebrate all the successes of our county and the businesses, and also look to the future,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.