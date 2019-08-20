James Larry Dobbs, 78, of Honey Grove, died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Selfs Church of Christ, with Mr. Preston Boles and Mr. Jeff Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove, Texas.
