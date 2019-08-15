Fire and rescue

First Responder-Paris
7:57 to 8:16 a.m., 2141 Clarksville St.
8:15 to 9:05 a.m., 670 22nd St. SE.
9:05 to 9:26 a.m., 1775 FR 195.
1:01 to 1:18 p.m., 825 S. Main St.
3:10 to 3:26 p.m., 1120 35th St. NE.
3:25 to 3:41 p.m., 3564 Lamar Ave.
5:14 to 5:34 p.m., 3180 Pine Mill Road.
6:09 to 6:25 p.m., 320 34th St. NE.
6:40 to 6:48 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
7:42 to 8:04 p.m., 3408 Clarksville St.
9:37 to 9:53 p.m., 2nds St. NE/E. Provine Street.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
6:11 to 6:23 p.m., 2600 Lamar Ave.
Industrial Accident
10:33 to 11 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
