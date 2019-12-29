Nancy Jane Hensley

Nancy Hensley, age 81, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019.
She was born on July 30, 1938, in Cooper, Texas, to Wayne Woodrow Wilson and Elaine Anderson Wilson.
From childhood until middle age, Nancy lived in Paris, Texas. She lived briefly in New Orleans, Louisiana, Sulphur Bluff, Texas, Puerto Rico and Austin, Texas.
Nancy worked at DeGolyer and MacNaughton as an executive secretary for 20 years. Upon retirement, she pursued her passions: gardening, needlepoint, mystery novels, CNN and Sunday dinners with family. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church of Rockwall and she enjoyed being a part of the Friendship Sunday School Class.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Sara Haynes; brother, Donald Wilson; and son-in-law, Gaspar Sanchez.
Surviving are daughters, Susan Sanchez, of Paris, Texas, and Holly Sanford and husband, Larry Joe, of Rockwall, Texas; grandchildren, Brandon Keith and Lainey Hope Sanford, both of Rockwall and Rosalee, Esmeralda and Isabella Sanchez-Haynes, all of Paris, Texas; nephew, Louis Elliott Wilson, of Alpine, Texas; and niece, Phylis Anne Gage, of Cedar Park, Texas.
A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall. Inurnment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park. Immediately following the services, a gathering of family and friends will be held at The Gathering at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall.
