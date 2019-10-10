Bulletin Board

TODAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chicken Spaghetti, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, Lewis Hall, 865 Deshong Drive, call 903-737-1397 for information or to make an appointment.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 6:30 p.m., dinner, followed by stated meeting; 3159 S. Church St.
SATURDAY
North Lamar FFA Family & Friends Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. start time, 4 man scramble, $400 per team, Call 903-715-4853 for information.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hugo Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Herotage Way ( Bypass 7- East), Hugo, speakers, Dr. Cherian Karunapuzha and Bruce McIntyre, everyone welcome, freshments served, call 580-742-1983.
National Fossil Day: 1 to 3 p.m., Valley of the Caddo Museum and Cultural Center, 1115 Bonham St., fossil expert, fossil find and keep, crafts and children’s educational programs, refreshments served, admission free.
Bagwell Community Center Chili and Stew Supper: All you can eat chili,stew cornbread crackers tea and dessert, $7 adults and children under five eat free, cake walk, 25 cents a square to walk, proceeds benefit upkeep pf the center.
