In response to the evolving coronavirus situation, College Board has canceled the May 2 SAT administration and the March 28 makeup exams for the March 14 test. Students registered for May or who do not receive March scores because of the irregularity will receive refunds, College Board stated in a release.
The June 6 test date has not yet been canceled. College Board also is exploring the possibility of adding an international SAT administration later this school year.
Meanwhile, ACT has rescheduled its April 4 date to June 13. All students registered for the April 4 date will receive an email with instructions for next steps, the company said.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” ACT CEO Marten Roorda said.
