Michael Edward Bean of Paris received an associate of science degree in business administration from the David F. Rankin School of Business during graduation ceremonies held Aug. 2 at Southern Arkansas University.
Bean was one nearly 200 graduates at the recent event, held on the campus in Magnolia, Arkansas.
