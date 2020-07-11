Lamar County has been notified of an additional 5 COVID-19 cases today, including a 19-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, 31-year-old female, a 32-year-old male and a 38-year-old male.
Lamar County has 397 confirmed Covid-19 cases since testing began in March, including seven travel related and 390 through community spread.
As of today, 246 positives have recovered, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District. As of today, there are 137 active COVID-19 cases.
There have been 14 total COVID-19 related deaths for Lamar County.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:
Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of Covid-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
Here is the breakdown of cases:
- 0-9: 2 males, 2 female
- 10-19: 7 males, 13 female
- 20-29: 34 males, 53 females
- 30-39: 30 males, 42 females
- 40-49: 13 males, 37 females
- 50-59: 33 males, 35 females
- 60-69: 24 males, 27 females
- 70-79: 10 males, 21 females
- 80+: 7 males, 7 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.