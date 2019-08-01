On Wednesday, a Paris police officer arrested Lisa Ashlock in the 2000 block of Cleveland Street after learning Ashlock had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Ashlock was searched during booking and was found to have a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in her possession, police said. She was charged with a bond surrender warrant and also for possession of a controlled substance.
She was detained in the Lamar County Jail without a set bond, jail records this morning showed.
Police arrest man for marijuana, THC oil possession
Paris police checking on a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Bonham Street arrested Jeremy Moore, who was inside it, after their search revealed several jars of suspected marijuana and vials of suspected THC oils.
Police said they searched the vehicle after smelling what they believed was marijuana.
Moore was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
County jail records this morning did not list Moore among its inmates.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 139 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
