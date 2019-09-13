Choctaw County Historical Society organizer Teal Gray and Donna Head are hosting a “Save the Frisco Depot” fundraiser Sept. 28 at the Frisco Depot Museum in Hugo, Oklahoma.
The fundraiser will include lectures, vendors, tours (with fee) and a silent art auction from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Frisco Depot, located at 309 North B St. Parking is available along the east side of Lions Park.
“The Depot is in need of repair work on the building and updates inside, and it has always been able to open its doors with donations only throughout all these years,” Head wrote in the press release. “The Depot has never had an admission fee, just accepted donations from its many visitors from around the world. But now, we need help.”
Donations are accepted at the Frisco Depot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; via mail to Frisco Depot Fundraiser, PO Box 577 in Hugo; or via PayPal to newsbydonna@gmail.com. In the note section, add the name, email and phone number for each person paid for.
For the fundraiser, vendor booths are available. Call 580-743-3381 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.