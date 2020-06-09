A book signing for the release of “Hawke’s Fury,” the fourth in Lamar County native and author Reavis Z. Wortham’s contemporary Western series, is set for Saturday at the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St.
“It looks like this will be the one and only signing for ‘Hawke’s Fury,’” said Wortham, by email from his home in Frisco. “This one will be different, since crowds still can’t gather because of the pandemic. The signing for this book will be a ‘come and go’ signing from 1 to 3 p.m. There won’t be any discussion beforehand, though I am looking forward to the opportunity to visit with fans of my work.”
Wortham’s Sonny Hawke series features the exploits of a seasoned Texas Ranger in modern Texas. This latest entry features an ambush along the West Texas/Mexico border, drug smuggling and a film crew held hostage by a brutal drug cartel.
The series is published by Kensington Publishing Corp.
The Paris Public Library is still operating under Covid-19 restrictions/limitations.
“We are at 50% capacity, but I don’t think that will be a problem since that allows about 55 to 60 folks in at any one time,” library director Priscilla McAnally said. “Masks are requested but we cannot require them. Check the library’s website for full information on guidelines and protocols in effect. It will just be another social distancing day in the library.”
Wortham, a retired Garland school administrator, was born in Paris, and as a child spent weekends and vacations here with relatives and friends, many of whom are still residents of Lamar County.
Earlier this year, Wortham received his second consecutive Spur Award from the Western Writers of America.
His writing career began with a weekly outdoor column in The Paris News that has been in continuous publication for more than 30 years. His first novel, “The Rock Hole,” published in 2011 by Poisoned Pen Press, was named by Kirkus Review as one of the 12 best novels of that year, and has been followed by seven more books as part of the Red River Mysteries series.
The Red River Mysteries are set in Lamar County in the woods and bottomlands along the Red River, in the county seat of Chisum and the small farming community of Center Springs during the turbulent 1960s. Wortham draws on his memories of family and many days spent outdoors in rural northeast Texas to take readers back to those times and spin tales of love and laughter and life’s fearful unpredictability.
“I will have two more books released in the next several months,” Wortham wrote. “The first novel in the Red River series, ‘The Rock Hole,’ will re-release in October with a new cover and foreword by fellow Texan and author of the Hap and Leonard series of books, Joe R. Lansdale.”
“The eighth novel in the Red River series, set in Lamar County, is ‘Laying Bones,’” he added. “It releases on Jan. 12, 2021.”
To learn more about the author and his works, visit reaviszwortham.com.
