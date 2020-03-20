Marvin Daniel Whittle Jr.

Marvin Daniel “M.D.” Whittle Jr., age 80, of the Manchester Community, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home.
M.D. was born on May 29, 1939, in Paris, to Marvin Daniel and Willie Elizabeth Nailling Whittle. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Dorothy Ann Elizabeth Pearce.
M.D. attended Manchester and Addielou schools and graduated from the Detroit Independent School District. After high school he attended Draughon’s Business College, but his career and life passion was ranching and farming watermelons and peanuts on his family’s farm in the Manchester Community. Still today, his family carries on this tradition. He served on the ASCS-FSA County Committee for many years and was the Red River Precinct 2 Commissioner. M.D. also served on the Red River County Appraisal District Board and served as the trustee of the Manchester Cemetery Association. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He loved his family and friends and was always there with a helping hand.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel, of Clarksville Funeral Home, with the Rev. Neal Seaborn officiating. The funeral service will also be broadcast via Facebook Live. Johnna Whittle McNeal-Facebook page.
Due to the weather conditions there will be no formal graveside service. M.D. Whittle will be buried in Manchester Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, friends may pay their respects by automobile at the Clarksville Funeral Home porte cochere on Saturday morning from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Condolence registration will be available.
Survivors include his wife, Lowayne Peek Whittle, of Manchester; his children, Tony Whittle and wife, Lori, of Manchester, Clint Whittle and wife, Sara, of Manchester, Johnna McNeal and husband, James, of Paris and Shawn Bishop and wife, Stephanie, of Paris; grandchildren, Ryan Whittle, Hayden Whittle, Marissa Whittle, Jose Whittle, Daniel Whittle, Neicy Whittle, J.D. McNeal, Natalie McNeal, Drew McNeal, Savanah Heady and Scott Bishop; great-grandchildren, Corben Whittle and Greyson Whittle.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Manchester Cemetery Association, 8781 FM 195, Bagwell, TX 75412.
Memories and condolences may be added to the Whittle family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
