Margie Lee Washington, 79, of Paris, entered eternal rest on Feb. 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at El Bethel Baptist Church. The Rev. Harold Washington will serve as eulogist, the Rev. Randy McCarty, pastor. Interment will follow at Rocky Ford Cemetery, under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Margie Lee Washington was born on July 12, 1940, in Lamar County, Texas. She was born to the late Edward and Letha Spoon Washington. A graduate of Cooper High School and a faithful member of Grace Temple Church where the Rev. Love was pastor. She was employed by Dr. Swain and later retired from Dr. Trenchard.
Margie enjoyed spending time with her family; moreover, she helped with rearing three children, Tracy Finch, Kam Hodge and Latonya Lyons. They were considered her children (she was our second mother). She will be greatly missed by all.
Loved ones who remain, brothers, Perry Lee Washington and John David Washington, both of Dallas, Texas; sister, Carrie Washington, of Paris, Texas; special friend, Margaret Ellis, of Paris, Texas; special cousins, Dorothy Griffis and Helen Dillard; also, 17 nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews; also, a host of great-great-nieces and nephews.
