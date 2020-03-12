Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
9:20 to 9:43 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
Vehicle Fire
4:06 to 4:49 p.m., 2700 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
6:04 to 6:10 a.m., 445 33rd St. NE.
9:35 to 9:41 a.m., 150 47th
St. SE.
10:57 to 11:02 a.m., 2201 E. Price St.
12:17 to 12:44 p.m., 1810 Graham St.
4:18 to 4:42 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
6:49 to 7:07 p.m., 50 23rd St. NE.
7:33 to 7:49 p.m., 20000 Highway 82 W.
7:54 to 8:09 p.m., 615 25th
St. SW.
3:04 to 3:35 a.m., 645 Wilburn St.
Public Service
9:25 to 9:44 a.m., 1445 26th St. SE.
2:29 to 2:42 p.m., 1445 26th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.