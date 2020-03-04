Darrell Karasek

Darrell “Pops” Karasek, 58, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1961, in Davenport, Iowa, to Henry and Patricia Karasek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Patricia Karasek; and brother, Dale Karasek and wife, Destiny Johnson.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Lemons and husband, Alvin; son, D.J. Millard and wife, Shelbe; sister, Sue Dabney; and brothers, Don Karasek and wife, Missy, Jay Karasek and Jim Karasek; nine granddaughters; and one great-granddaughter.
Memorial service will be held at Paris Church of Christ on Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m. The family welcomes everyone who would like to celebrate his memory.
