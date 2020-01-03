Eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy await Lamar County’s emergency personnel Saturday morning at the monthly First Christian Church Responders Breakfast, according to church outreach director Ronnie Nutt.
“Our minister, Barry Loving, helps to keep us focused on serving others, and you all are so appreciated for keeping us safe 24/7,” Nutt wrote in a Wednesday memo to local first responder groups.
Meal service is from 8:15. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 720 20th St. NE.
Following breakfast service, church volunteers will head to City Square, 2515 Bonham St., to feed the homeless from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Nutt said.
